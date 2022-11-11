Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, November 11, 2022 – Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja held a meeting with the new Inspector General of Police, Japheth Koome, a few minutes after he was sworn in as the police chief in Kenya.

Sakaja said they discussed matters to do with security and planned how to tame the recent rise of insecurity in the busy metropolis.

The county boss noted that police officers working in the county are going to get the support they need as they protect the people.

He, however, did not mention the exact support that he is going to offer to the officers as they maintain law and order in the capital.

“Just spoke to the new Inspector General @PoliceKE. We have agreed to meet and share solutions and tasks in restoring order and security in Nairobi. Security may be a National Function but it’s our shared responsibility. We will support our officers as they protect our people,” Sakaja wrote on his Twitter page.

Kenyans on social media are lamenting being mugged in the city. Some victims have been stabbed to death by thugs who operate in broad daylight.

