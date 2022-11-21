Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 21, 2022 – Trade and Industrialisation Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has changed his tune on the importation of 10 million bags of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) maize.

Last week, Kuria said his Ministry will allow the importation of GMO maize to help in fighting the ongoing drought and famine in the country.

Kuria‘s statement to allow the importation of GMO maize in the country sparked a huge debate in the country with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga urging Kenyans to reject the importation of the maize saying they will expose them to cancer and other genetically related diseases.

On Monday, Kuria changed the tune and said the government will not import GMO Maize.

Kuria instead said the government will allow millers to import normal maize duty-free in the next six months.

“The gazette notice we will release today will open up the market to Millers and anyone to import Maize duty-free for 6 months. The government will not import any Maize,” Kuria said in a statement on Monday.

This is a huge reprieve to Kenyans who were very disturbed by the government’s plans to import GMOs which have been declared a health risk by several food agencies across the world.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.