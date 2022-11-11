Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, November 11, 2022 – Kenyans have something to smile about after President William Ruto’s cabinet approved a plan to lower the high cost of living.

On Thursday, the Cabinet which was attended by all Cabinet Secretaries and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua approved a plan to lower prices on food and other items as part of a series of actions leading up to the opening of the Hustlers Fund in three weeks.

The meeting was also dominated by interventions to meet the country’s growing humanitarian needs owing to the drought ravaging parts of the country and plans to arrest the ever-rising cost of living.

The meeting also approved a framework mandating Kenya National Trading Corporation (KNTC) to stabilise prices for essential commodities in a bid to address the high costs of essential commodities.

As such, KNTC will create reserves for essential food items and vital farm inputs to help stabilize the prices of the commodities.

The cabinet also approved the establishment of an Sh1 billion Fisheries and Aquaculture centre in Kisumu.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.