Thursday, November 24, 2022 – Kenya Electricity Generating Company, commonly known as KenGen, has launched the first fleet of vehicles that will be fully electric as the firm seeks to transition from gasoline-powered cars to EVs.

The fleet of cars includes two SUVs and two double-cabin pickups that will primarily be used for data collection and policy development as the company prepares to install over 30 EV charging stations across the country in 2023.

The venture is part of the NSE-listed company’s environmental and economic sustainability plan to reduce global GreenHouse Gas (GHG) emissions by inspiring confidence for wider EV adoption across the country

The company will use the cost and environmental data from the four EVs to transition its fleet to EVs, further demonstrating KenGen’s role in elevating its position on attracting investment funds financing green initiatives.

KenGen Acting Managing Director and CEO Abraham Serem noted that the pilot EV units would give them a comprehensive analysis of the feasibility of the e-vehicles transition while also providing insights on initial technology choices for electric charging infrastructure in the country.

“I am glad to announce that in the next one year, we plan to roll out about 30 EV charging stations in major cities across the country,” Serem said.

The four acquired EVs we are launching today will give the company first-hand experience and data on electric vehicles,” he said, adding that this is an endeavor they seek to conduct collectively with other stakeholders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.