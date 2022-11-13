Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 13, 2022 – A close lieutenant of President William Ruto has thrashed a section of rules usually employed by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) during recruitment.

During a church service in Kabarnet, Baringo County, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot said KDF must loosen their rules of recruitment.

He said under Ruto’s government, recruits will not be chased out because they have no teeth, saying this is a government of hustlers and teeth are not necessary when dealing with terrorists like Al Shabab.

“Every time there is employment, let hustlers also enjoy the way we leaders have been saying that freedom is here. I want to tell all Kenyan hustlers that this is your government.

“If someone comes here and wants to recruit army personnel, be part of it and agree on the number and the rules under which they will employ,” Cheruiyot said.

“We don’t want a scenario where hustlers run, take the first position but because they have not given out kitu kidogo, they are left out. They are ruled out over petty mistakes like missing teeth. Hustlers have a lot of problems…ati anaambiwa ametolewa kwa sababu ya meno, kwani jeshi wanaenda uma Al-Shabaab na meno?” Cheruiyot asked.

