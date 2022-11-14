Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 14, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has sent good news to embattled former Director of Criminal Investigations, George Kinoti, who is accused of framing cases against President William Ruto‘s allies before the August 9th Presidential election.

Kinoti, who resigned after Ruto assumed power on September 13th, is accused of framing corruption cases against Ruto’s allies’ including Gachagua.

Speaking on Sunday in Baringo County, Gachagua said he is happy that his Sh 7.4 billion case has been withdrawn and urged the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji to drop all cases of individuals who were framed by Kinoti.

Gachagua also said he has forgiven Kinoti for framing him.

“You have seen police officers swearing affidavits saying they were directed by the DCI to frame us. Withdrawing my case is not enough. They must withdraw all cases where they framed other people. We have forgiven the person who gave those orders,” Gachagua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.