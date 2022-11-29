Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 29, 2022 – Football lovers have all the reasons to celebrate. This is after the World football governing body FIFA lifted the ban on Kenya.

In a letter from Secretary-General Fatma Samoura to FKF CEO Barry Otieno, a delegation comprising FIFA and CAF will be deployed to Kenya to define the next steps.

FIFA also announced plans to meet the new Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba in a bid to iron out further issues in the country’s sports sector.

Fifa suspended Kenya from all footballing activities in February 2022, after former Sports CS Amina Mohamed disbanded the Football Kenya Federation in November 2021.

This prevented Kenya from taking part in all international competitions. Following the ban, Kenya missed out on three continental competitions including the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers, CAF confederations and Champions League games.

This formed part of CS Namwamba’s key focus when assuming office. On his first day in office, the Sports CS engaged FIFA on a phone call in a bid to resolve the impasse.

“On my first day in office, I engaged FIFA on the phone to commence the process of resolving the impasse that has seen Kenya banned by the world football governing body.”

“Government is committed to returning Kenyan football to normalcy in sync with the rule of law and public good,” he previously stated.

In a bid to seal the deal, the Sports CS met with FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Thursday, November 24, to ensure the country was in good books with the Federation.

“I met in Doha today; FIFA President Gianni Infantino, General Secretary Fatma Samoura and CAF President Patrice Motsepe.”

“I congratulate Qatar for superbly hosting the world’s most loved sporting event, and commend FIFA for making football truly global,” Namwamba noted.

