Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, November 28, 2022 – Pastoralist communities in Northern Kenya have all the reasons to smile.

This is after Swedish Crown Prince Victoria Ingrid gifted them a whopping Sh25 million, through the Imara Program after visiting Kenya.

The money is expected to help the community, which is battling the worst drought in four decades, in dealing with the effects of the crisis affecting food supply and water access.

The agreement was signed by Swedish Ambassador Caroline Vicini in the company of Princes Victoria Ingrid and the Northern Rangeland Trust.

Vicini noted that from her visits across the region, she interacted with families who confirmed that their lives changed since the first batch was delivered to them.

“I was in Marsabit and Isiolo at people’s homesteads and I have been able to see for myself how the women have been able to cultivate hay so they could have to bring over when the situation for grazing is not good.”

“They told me themselves that their lives have become much better and they have also come together. They feel stronger and are able to speak up for themselves which I think is also quite important,” state Vicini.

Tom Lalampaa, the CEO of Northern Rangelands Trust, noted that the funds were aimed at boosting the livelihoods of individuals in seven counties.

Princess Victoria arrived in Kenya on November 21 and has since held several meetings in Nairobi in line with her efforts to promote sustainability.

She is an advocate for United Nations (UN) Global Goals.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.