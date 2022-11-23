Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s slum upgrading project has received a major boost.

This is after the World Bank disbursed more money for the Ksh18 billion program.

In a notice dated Tuesday, November 22, the State Department of Housing and Urban Development announced that it received funding for the second Kenya Informal Settlements Improvement Project (KISIP2).

The project was initiated in 2020 in line with the Kazi Mtaani programme with the aim to improve the living standards of slum dwellers.

The state department explained that part of the World Bank disbursement was to be used for the payment of consultancy for environmental and urban planning experts.

The World Bank disbursed Ksh187 million in October this year and Ksh162 million in September last year.

“The Government of Kenya has received a Credit from International Development Agency (IDA) towards the cost of the KISIP2 and intends to apply part of the proceeds of this Credit to payments under this contract.

“The overall objective of this consultancy is to offer technical support on urban development, physical and land use planning to the Council of Governors Secretariat in coordinating participating counties during the implementation of the Project,” read the notice in part.

Counties to benefit from the project are Nairobi, Kilifi, Kakamega, Kisumu, Nakuru and Mombasa.

The project will include the construction of roads, drainage systems, street lighting and security.

The World Bank will fund the Ksh18 billion in full by July 31, 2025.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.