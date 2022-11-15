Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 15, 2022 – The government of President William Ruto has reduced fuel prices yet again for 2 consecutive months.

In a statement, The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced a drop in the prices of fuel by Sh1 in the latest review.

This now means a litre of super petrol will now retail at Sh177.30, diesel at Sh162 and kerosene at Sh145.94.

“The prices are inclusive of the 8 per cent VAT in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2018, the Tax Laws Act 2020 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No 194 of 2020,” the statement reads.

EPRA says the changes take effect today, November 15.

The change in the price has been influenced by a drop in average landed cost,

The average landing cost of imported super petrol decreased by 5.60 per cent from Sh88,520.59 per cubic meter in September to Sh83,560.89 in October.

Kerosene decreased by 9.08 per cent from Sh107,576.20 in September to Sh97,812.71 in October, per cubic meter.

Diesel on the other hand decreased by 2.33 per cent from Sh107,727.23 in September to Sh105,212.06 in October.

Despite the drop, Kenyans are still disappointed by Ruto and his government. They want them to reduce fuel prices by a significant margin as they promised during campaigns and not a meagre one shilling.

Fuel prices increased significantly by Sh25 a day after Ruto took over from Uhuru Kenyatta and removed subsidy, but he has been reducing it by a paltry Sh1 for the last 2 months.

