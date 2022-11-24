Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 24, 2022 – Former Nairobi County Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has continued with his philanthropy after he came to the aid of a family whose daughter died during a school fight.

In a statement yesterday, Sonko revealed that he would help the family from Kwale country in burial preparations for the late 13-year-old Monica Achieng.

The flashy politician was notified of the situation by one of the relatives who explained that poverty had hit the family and had been struggling since the girl’s father lost his job during the pandemic.

“We have taken over the mortuary bills, getting the coffin as well as transporting the girl’s body to Siaya for the burial ceremony,’ he stated.

The class six learner at Mwandero Primary School in Lungalunga was reported to have been kicked by a fellow student with a shoe on her stomach.

She collapsed and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Msambweni County Referral Hospital.

The fight in school began following a scuffle during games where Achieng was stopped from participating by the reported student.

