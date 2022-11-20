Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 20, 2022 – Big Brother star, Tega Dominic, has reacted to the video of a pregnant man who was caught red-handed in bed with a Pastor.

The pregnant woman identified simply as Martha, and her Pastor were caught red-handed while having sex on her matrimonial bed.

They were surrounded by fetish items.

Reacting to the incident, Tega asked the man to go down on his knees and pray to God to intervene and bring his wife back to her senses.

She wrote;

Go down on your knees and pray, ask God to intervene and bring her back to her senses, it’s the work of the devil, so not give the devil a chance, keep praying pls, don’t let the devil take what belongs to you pls.