Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, November 5, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has appealed to Kenyans to donate foodstuffs for their starving fellow citizens.

Speaking in Mombasa, Gachagua revealed that President William Ruto will this weekend lead the national distribution of food to thousands of Kenyans affected by the ongoing drought.

Kenya is facing a prolonged drought owing to a four-year dry spell that has hit over half of the counties.

“We appeal to Kenyans to give food so they can be given to those in need. Many Kenyans are suffering and we are making this appeal to help them. No Kenyan should die from hunger when other Kenyans have surplus food,” he said.

It is estimated that over 4 million Kenyans have been affected by the drought, and over 2.5 million livestock have died; although, with the commencement of the short rains, the situation could ease in the near future.

The DP promised a better response from the government as he warned against attempts to misappropriate funds from the response kitty.

“It is absurd we are discussing food insecurity in the 21st century. But as the government, we will see a different Kenya in the next few days. It is our commitment,” he said.

This comes even as Ruto has sent a plane full of foodstuffs to Somalia instead of helping his dying countrymen; something that has infuriated Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.