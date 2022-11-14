Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 14, 2022 – Brazilian supermodel model, Gisele Bundchen has been spotted enjoying a romantic dinner date with hunky Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, just two weeks after announcing her divorce from her ex-husband, Tom Brady.

The 42-year-old supermodel and the martial arts instructor were spotted out on Saturday evening at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas with her two children – Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9 in new photos published by Page Six.

It is unclear when their relationship began but Gisele did participate in a photoshoot for Dust Magazine with him and his brothers, Pedro and Giu Valente, in 2021.

The siblings own a Valente Brothers Self-Defense gym in Miami where they teach the submission and grappling based martial art of Brazilian jiu-jitsu as they each participated in the shoot with the supermodel where she used her self-defense skills on them.

Back in February, Gisele shared a video of herself practicing Brazilian jiu-jitsu with Joaquim and his brothers at their gym, and at one point she even appeared to put her new romantic interest in a rear-naked choke.

She gushed about the brothers as she captioned the training video to her 20.1million followers: ‘I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better. I feel stronger, more confidence and empowered since I started practicing self-defense.

‘I feel it’s an important skill for all, but specially for us women. Thank you @ValenteBrothers for being awesome teachers and for making training so much fun. I am looking forward to keep improving. Let’s go! [fist emoji]’

Joaquim and his brothers are sons of Pedro Valente Sr. who was awarded the highest degree in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, the red belt, and title of Grand Master, by Grandmaster Hélio Gracie who famously developed the martial art itself.

The Gracies also began the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 1993 to prove the effectiveness of their martial art which has since become the premier organization for the sport of mixed martial arts.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Gisele and her NFL superstar ex Tom had an ‘ironclad prenup’ that allowed them to quickly settle their divorce, according to Page Six.

The former couple, who confirmed their split in October, boasts an estimated combined net worth of $733 million that includes a $26 million property portfolio and multiple businesses.

Brady, 45, and Bundchen reportedly hashed out an inflexible prenuptial agreement in 2009 that would protect their individual wealth and simplify the division of assets.

‘There was an ironclad prenup set down before they married in 2009,’ a source told the outlet Wednesday.

‘They both have their own separate business entities, so the separation of their wealth wasn’t that complicated in the end. The only other major factor was dividing up their massive property portfolio.’

It was claimed that the NFL legend, who is said to be worth approximately $333 million, will gain full ownership of the $17 million mansion located in Miami’s Indian Creek Island.

Brady and Bundchen bought he waterfront property in 2020 before demolishing it and beginning construction. Construction on the mansion is still in its early stages.

For Bundchen, who is considered the highest-paid supermodel in the world with an estimated $400million net worth.

Some reports claim that she will keep their vacation home on the Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica.

She also purchased a modest $1.25 million Miami Beach home in February and has reportedly purchased a large property also in the Miami area.

The former couple’s portfolio also includes: a home in the Bahamas, a home at the Yellowstone Club in Montana, and the apartment in NYC where Bundchen hunkered down as rumors swirled about her split from Brady