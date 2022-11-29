Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 29, 2022 – The Independence party, KANU, has distanced itself from the planned demonstrations by Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Tuesday, KANU Secretary General, Nick Salat, faulted Raila Odinga over the plans which he said are uncalled for.

Salat said KANU and its members will not support Raila’s reported plan for street protests.

The secretary-general further accused Raila of misusing other constituent parties of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party and taking them for a ride when it suits him.

“The Azimio alliance should be seen to be united and working in favour of all parties and members and not when you want to advance your own agenda you approach others,” Salat said.

Raila has organized protests across the country over a plan by President William Ruto’s government to kick out the four IEBC commissioners who disowned the August 9 presidential results.

The four are IEBC vice chairperson, Juliana Cherera, Irene Masit, Justus Nyang’aya and Francis Wanderi.

