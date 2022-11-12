Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, November 12, 2022 – The Independent Party, KANU, has accused former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM party of what it termed as “unfair treatment”.

This was after Gideon Moi’s party was locked out of the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA).

The Azimio la Umoja Alliance had been given four out of the nine slots and KANU was hoping to get a single slot.

The coalition, however, set aside two slots for ODM while Jubilee and Wiper parted with one slot each.

In a statement on Friday, KANU Secretary General, Nick Salat accused Raila’s party of greed in the sharing of positions among other Azimo la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party partners.

“When there is a prize to be shared among the family members, for goodness’ sake, there ought to be fair but what we have witnessed here is nothing but greed among some individuals,” Salat said.

Salat further stated they will be reconsidering their position in the alliance.

This comes just a day after Rtd. President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party threatened to ditch the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party.

On Thursday, a section of Jubilee leaders led by nominated MP Sabina Chege and Laikipia North MP Sarah Korere accused ODM of violating the Azimio coalition agreements to share the three slots for the powerful Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) positions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.