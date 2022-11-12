Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, November 12, 2022 – Gideon Moi-led KANU Party has also accused former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM Party of unfairly mistreating it in the Azimio-One Kenya Alliance.

This is after ODM locked out KANU from the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA).

The Azimio la Umoja had been given four out of the nine slots and Kanu was hoping to get a single slot. The coalition however set aside two slots for ODM while Jubilee and Wiper parted with one slot each.

Speaking yesterday, Gideon Moi, through KANU Secretary General Nick Salat, accused Raila’s party of greed in the sharing of positions among other Azimo la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party partners.

“When there is a prize to be shared among the family members, for goodness’ sake, there ought to be fair but what we have witnessed here is nothing but greed among some individuals,” he said.

Salat further stated they will be reconsidering its position in the alliance.

This comes just a day after Rtd. President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party also threatened to ditch the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party, accusing Raila’s ODM of shortchanging it on the EALA slots.

“We were not coerced to join ODM in Azimio, we joined willingly and if they mistreat Jubilee members we will leave willingly because we have experienced firsthand the conmanship, politics of deceit, and political banditry by our brothers in Azimio,” Korere said.

ODM in its final list to the National Assembly had considered ODM allied MPs only leaving out Wiper, Jubilee, and KANU.

