Sunday, November 20, 2022 – Gianni Infantino is set to win a new term as FIFA President after securing the support of 200 nations.

The Swiss-Italian was elected president of world football’s governing body in 2016 but his tenure is now in line to be extended after he stood unopposed in the leadership race and was backed by 200 out of 209 member associations.

It is understood 52 European nations supported Infantino extending his term in charge, interesting because of tensions between himself and UEFA president Aleksandr Ceferin.

Infantino new term at the FIFA helm is expected to be ratified at the 73rd FIFA Congress in Kigali, Rwanda, on March 16, 2023.

Since starting in the role six years ago, Infantino has overseen a World Cup in Russia in 2018 and went ahead to accept the Order of Friendship medal from Vladimir Putin the following year.

The second World Cup of his presidency is due to get underway on Sunday, with hosts Qatar facing Ecuador in the opening match.

Should Infantino earn another term as president, he will be at the helm for the next World Cup in 2026, which is due to take place in Canada, Mexico and the US.

The tournament will be the first in World Cup history to have 48 teams participating, a decision that was made by the FIFA council in January 2017, shortly after Infantino started as president.