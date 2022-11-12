Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 12, 2022 – Ghanaian socialite and singer Mona Fiaz Montrage, better known as Hajia4Real has reportedly been arrested in the United Kingdom for fraud.

Hajia4Real visited the UK on October, 31, for the Ghana Music Awards UK.

She remained in the UK and continued updating on Instagram, with her captions stating that she was having a great time in London.

The “Fine Girl” singer was reportedly arrested on Friday, Nov. 11, in connection with a shady deal during her recent stay in the United States.

Ghanaian media personality, Olele Salvador said Hajia4Real was arrested through a collaboration between the US and the UK as she had been on a “red list” in the US for some time now.

Ghanaian media outlets allege that Hajia4Real was a “middle-man” for internet fraudsters.