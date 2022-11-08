Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, November 8, 2022 – Former footballer, Gerard Pique packed on the PDA with his younger girlfriend Clara Chia after his emotional Barcelona farewell tribute on Saturday.

The Spanish footballer shocked the football world last week when he announced that was going to call time on his career in the sport despite having more than a year remaining on his contract.

After making an emotional speech following Barcelona’s win against Almeria at the Nou Camp, the retired star was seen being consoled by his girlfriend, 23, as they shared a kiss and cuddled while out on the stands. His two sons with Colombian singer Shakira also attended the celebration.

Spanish sports television network Gol Play filmed the memorable moment and wrote alongside the footage it posted on Twitter Gol Direct: ‘The first kiss of @gerardpique after the tribute. The centre back shared this special day with his loved ones.’

The former Man United on Thursday November 3,announced on Twitter that Saturday’s game against Almeria would be his last in a Barcelona shirt and his final game as a professional footballer.

He made 397 appearances for the Catalan giants, scoring 29 times, and was capped 102 times for Spain at the senior level.