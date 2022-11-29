Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, November 29, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has admonished former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for saying he will organize mass action and demonstrations over the ongoing probe on four IEBC commissioners.

Last week, Raila said he will organize protest rallies in Mombasa, Nairobi and Nakuru to press the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government to stop punishing the four IEBC commissioners who disagreed with the outcome of the August 9th presidential election.

Speaking at CITAM church on Sunday, Gachagua dismissed the opposition’s planned public engagements over the ongoing probe on four IEBC commissioners.

The second in command challenged Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka to allow their children (Winnie Odinga and Kennedy Musyoka), who have been elected as EALA MPs, to lead the mass action.

“If they want the people to go to the street, they must lead by example. These people who want our children to go to the street have organised for their children to serve in EALA in Arusha. Let your daughter and son come from Arusha and physically lead the demonstrations and the rest of Kenya can follow,” Gachagua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.