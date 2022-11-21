Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 21, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who also doubles as Mt Kenya region political kingpin, has ordered all Mt Kenya leaders who are in Azimio One Kenya Alliance to dump the coalition and join President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

In what could be seen as stamping his authority, Gachagua urged all Mt Kenya leaders who are on Raila Odinga’s bandwagon to dump him and join Ruto’s government by December 31st this year.

The second in command said as the region’s political kingpin, he has a duty of uniting the region after a divisive August 9th Presidential election.

“In Mt Kenya, by December 31st we want all the people who had been lost to Azimio to come together under President William Ruto,” Gachagua stated.

Former Muranga Woman Representative Sabina Chege, former Kieni MP Kanini Kega, former Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu, and former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni, are among Mt Kenya leaders in Azimio and are reportedly warming up to join Ruto’s government for the sake of peace and prosperity in the vote-rich region.

