Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>
Receptionist
JOB SUMMARY
To offer support in card operations unit by monitoring all assigned general ledgers.
Key Responsibilities – 80%
- Monitoring of branch ATM reconciliations.
- Sending of G4S statements as and when requested
- Timely resolution of any outstanding entries on offsite ATMs
- Assisting branches on outstanding ATM reconciliation entries
- Ensuring all income from KENSWITCH is collected
- Reconciliation of all card center General Ledgers
- Matching of incoming files from the schemes against the switch
- Tracking unclaimed amounts in the settlement accounts.
- Daily reconciliation of credit and prepaid card payments/loads
- Identifying the various cases arising from reconciliation such as settled transactions not debited, double debits, card payments/loads not posted and advising the respective officers for posting
- Compiling financial reports related to card Centre department
- Improve on audit rating by observing controls through regular checks, observing deadlines, reviewing/rectifying error and omissions through continuous Risk assessment.
- Any other duty as assigned
Compliance -20%
- To ensure compliance with both internal and external compliance requirements.
- To work closely with risk and compliance units to ensure effective controls to mitigate against risks associated with cards
Key Relationships
Direct Reports to this Position;
- N/A
Customers of this Position
- SBM Customers
- SBM Branches
- Contact centre and other internal clients
- Local card issuers and acquirers
- G4s
Knowledge; Skills and Experience required for this Role
- Bachelors’ degree in Commerce; preferable specialization in accounting/finance.
- At least two years continuous work experience in Card Centre.
- Knowledge & experience of working in Card production life cycle
Competencies required for this Role
- Good business communication (written and verbal) skills.
- Must have good time management skills
- Should have good interpersonal skills and be able to interact with all levels of personnel within the Bank.
- Qualitative & Quantitative analytical skills
- Proficiency in the use of computers – MS office, relevant banking software
- Good judgement and decision-making skills
How to Apply
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>