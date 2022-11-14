Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Receptionist

JOB SUMMARY

To offer support in card operations unit by monitoring all assigned general ledgers.

Key Responsibilities – 80%

Monitoring of branch ATM reconciliations.

Sending of G4S statements as and when requested

Timely resolution of any outstanding entries on offsite ATMs

Assisting branches on outstanding ATM reconciliation entries

Ensuring all income from KENSWITCH is collected

Reconciliation of all card center General Ledgers

Matching of incoming files from the schemes against the switch

Tracking unclaimed amounts in the settlement accounts.

Daily reconciliation of credit and prepaid card payments/loads

Identifying the various cases arising from reconciliation such as settled transactions not debited, double debits, card payments/loads not posted and advising the respective officers for posting

Compiling financial reports related to card Centre department

Improve on audit rating by observing controls through regular checks, observing deadlines, reviewing/rectifying error and omissions through continuous Risk assessment.

Any other duty as assigned

Compliance -20%

To ensure compliance with both internal and external compliance requirements.

To work closely with risk and compliance units to ensure effective controls to mitigate against risks associated with cards

Key Relationships

Direct Reports to this Position;

N/A

Customers of this Position

SBM Customers

SBM Branches

Contact centre and other internal clients

Local card issuers and acquirers

G4s

Knowledge; Skills and Experience required for this Role

Bachelors’ degree in Commerce; preferable specialization in accounting/finance.

At least two years continuous work experience in Card Centre.

Knowledge & experience of working in Card production life cycle

Competencies required for this Role

Good business communication (written and verbal) skills.

Must have good time management skills

Should have good interpersonal skills and be able to interact with all levels of personnel within the Bank.

Qualitative & Quantitative analytical skills

Proficiency in the use of computers – MS office, relevant banking software

Good judgement and decision-making skills

How to Apply

Apply for the job here