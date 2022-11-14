Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Receptionist

JOB SUMMARY

To offer support in card operations unit by monitoring all assigned general ledgers.

Key Responsibilities – 80%

  • Monitoring of branch ATM reconciliations.
  • Sending of G4S statements as and when requested
  • Timely resolution of any outstanding entries on offsite ATMs
  • Assisting branches on outstanding ATM reconciliation entries
  • Ensuring all income from KENSWITCH is collected
  • Reconciliation of all card center General Ledgers
  • Matching of incoming files from the schemes against the switch
  • Tracking unclaimed amounts in the settlement accounts.
  • Daily reconciliation of credit and prepaid card payments/loads
  • Identifying the various cases arising from reconciliation such as settled transactions not debited, double debits, card payments/loads not posted and advising the respective officers for posting
  • Compiling financial reports related to card Centre department
  • Improve on audit rating by observing controls through regular checks, observing deadlines, reviewing/rectifying error and omissions through continuous Risk assessment. 
  • Any other duty as assigned

Compliance -20%

  • To ensure compliance with both internal and external compliance requirements.
  • To work closely with risk and compliance units to ensure effective controls to mitigate against risks associated with cards

Key Relationships

Direct Reports to this Position;

  • N/A

Customers of this Position

  • SBM Customers
  • SBM Branches
  • Contact centre and other internal clients
  • Local card issuers and acquirers
  • G4s

Knowledge; Skills and Experience required for this Role

  • Bachelors’ degree in Commerce; preferable specialization in accounting/finance.
  • At least two years continuous work experience in Card Centre. 
  • Knowledge & experience of working in Card production life cycle

Competencies required for this Role 

  • Good business communication (written and verbal) skills.
  • Must have good time management skills 
  • Should have good interpersonal skills and be able to interact with all levels of personnel within the Bank. 
  • Qualitative & Quantitative analytical skills
  • Proficiency in the use of computers – MS office, relevant banking software
  • Good judgement and decision-making skills

How to Apply

Apply for the job here

