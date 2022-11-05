Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, November 5, 2022 – Former Nairobi Governor Dr. Evans Kidero led a section of Nyanza leaders in congratulating leaders from the region appointed to President William Ruto’s government.

In a statement by Kidero, the leaders thanked Ruto for appointing two Cabinet secretaries from Raila Odinga’s backyard despite the region overwhelmingly voting for the ODM leader.

“We thank President Ruto for the appointments of Machogu, Owalo, and three PSs. We want to thank him, to tell him how grateful we are. He has chosen the best because they are all competent,” Kidero said.

The leaders expressed their gratitude to the president for appointing Raymond Omollo as a principal secretary to the powerful Interior and National Coordination Ministry previously held by Karanja Kibicho.

“Special thanks to President William Ruto for according to Omollo, an opportunity to serve in the capacity of PS interior and national administration,” he added.

The leaders promised to support Ruto’s government as a good gesture of appreciation for what the president has done for the region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST