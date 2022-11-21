Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 21, 2022 – Former Spain and Real Madrid goalkeeper, Iker Casillas has declared Cristiano Ronaldo a contender to win the Golden Boot at the World Cup.

The Portuguese star has been making headlines for weeks after his controversial interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV.

Now, Casillas, who won the World Cup with Spain in 2010 and played with Ronaldo at Real Madrid from 2009-2018, has tipped his former teammate to shine in Qatar.

‘It seems that Cristiano has come to the World Cup as a guest and people don’t count on him because of all the trouble he has at Manchester United,’ Casillas told Marca.

‘But… I do [have him as a contender for the Golden Boot]. When people talk about Cris they forget what he has done.’

‘Come on, he doesn’t forget, because he knows what he’s done.’

The Spain stopper also backed Ronaldo to find his feet at a big club if he did leave United as speculation persists regarding his future.

He added: ‘But I would always like him on my team. Cristiano still has the string to play at the highest level.’

Ronaldo is Portugal’s captain and has netted 117 times in 191 games for his country – meaning he is his country’s all-time top goal scorer.

They kick off their tournament in Group H against Ghana on November 24, before further group fixtures against Uruguay and South Korea the following week.