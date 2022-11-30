Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, November 30, 2022 – Former Agriculture Minister, Kipruto Arap Kirwa, has sent a stern warning to those claiming that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is finished politically.

In an interview with K24 TV on Wednesday, Kirwa predicted that Raila Odinga will come back strong in 2027, arguing that the margin between him and President William Ruto was so slim that no one should think he is weak.

Kirwa explained that in 2027, Raila’s bid could be stronger considering that he will be purely an opposition candidate, unlike the 2022 elections, where Ruto campaigned against him over the narrative of being a deep state candidate.

Kirwa added that it is Ruto who will suffer since he will be the incumbent president in 2027 and this could make Raila defeat him easily.

“Raila is not yet done and anybody who thinks that Raila is already done is making a very serious political miscalculation. Raila is likely to be a serious and formidable candidate in the next election,” Kirwa stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.