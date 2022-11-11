Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 11 November 2022 – An upcoming female politician from Kilifi is trending after a prominent Mombasa politician leaked her nudes.

The lady in the leaked nudes is identified as Bi Taifa Mheshimiwa.

She vied for the MCA seat in Sokoke Ward, Kilifi County in the August elections but failed.

The prominent politician reportedly had sex with her and then dumped her mercilessly.

She had sent him nudes during their short-lived relationship and once they parted ways, he leaked them through Kilifi-based bloggers.

She had even been promised a lucrative job by the well-connected politician – a promise that he did not fulfill.

In the leaked nude photos doing rounds on Telegram, the beautiful lady is seen displaying her big boobs while relaxing in bed.

She also sent photos of her private parts to the politician which we can’t publish here.

Cases of ladies sending nudes to prominent politicians asking for favours are common.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.