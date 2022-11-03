Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, November 3, 2022 – Former Kieni MP Kanini Kega has filed an application seeking to be considered for the position of East African Legislative Assembly member.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Kega said he had consulted within his circles and deemed it fit to seek the position.

The move comes after Kega lost his bid to defend his seat in Kieni, owing to the UDA wave that swept nearly all seats in the Mt Kenya region.

“After intense consultations and deep soul searching, I have decided to offer myself for nomination through the Jubilee/Azimio Party for the EALA MP position,” the politician Tweeted on Wednesday.

“I believe I have the requisite qualifications and experience to represent our great Nation in the East Africa Legislative Assembly,” he added.

The deadline for the applications to Parliament expires today ahead of nominations next week.

A parliamentary committee has already been set up to receive the applications, interview applicants and table a report on successful nominees.

The House will then vote on the report to approve or reject the report.

Each member state of EAC is required to table nine names to represent the country in the regional house.

The new house is set to commence on December 17 with Kenya and DRC the only countries yet to submit their lists.

The Kenyan DAILY POST