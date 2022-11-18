Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 18, 2022 – Bryshere Gray, a former “Empire” star has been arrested again for allegedly violating his probation.

Gray who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in 2021, was arrested in Maricopa, Arizona, after cops were called in by a woman who claimed they were in a romantic relationship. She told cops “his behavior was escalating and she was concerned for her safety.”

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, the woman claimed Gray threw a box of food at her and pulled her hair. She also told cops about other instances where he’d shout at her.

Officers say Gray had multiple run-ins with law enforcement; including a domestic-related disturbance call last month.

He allegedly failed to inform his probation officer about these incidents which is why he was hit with a probation violation. A judge signed a warrant and he was arrested. He’s still behind bars.