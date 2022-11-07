Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, November 7, 2022 – Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper, Petr Cech, has joined ice hockey side Chelmsford Chieftains on a one-year deal.

The Essex side are in the NIHL Division One South, a tier above his previous club Guildford Phoenix, where he made 20 appearances for the Surrey side across three years, helping them to a treble before leaving this summer.

The 40-year-old ex-goalkeeper signed for the Chieftains ahead of their match away to Oxford City Stars on Sunday and started in the net wearing the #39 jersey he also wore at the Phoenix.

‘I’m excited for a new challenge with the Chieftains and I’m looking forward to helping the team reach their targets for the season,” the 40-year-old said.

Cech had a .931 save average for Guildford and Chieftains head coach Mark Saunders said: “Having a netminder of Petr’s quality and experience come into our squad is a huge boost for us right now.

“He brings a winning mentality, a desire to compete every single time he’s on the ice, and we look forward to seeing him add to our group this season.”

Cech won four Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, the Champions League and Europa League during his time as a footballer in England.

He worked for Chelsea as a technical advisor from 2019 but left Stamford Bridge this summer when Todd Boehly took over the club.