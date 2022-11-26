Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 26, 2022 – Kajiado County Governor, Joseph Ole Lenku, has appointed former Bungoma County Governor, Wycliffe Wangamati as the chairman of Kajiado County Investment Authority.

Lenku, while unveiling the newly established authority on Saturday, said the county will be better enhanced if its investment opportunities are managed from a central platform by a competent team.

“In this regard, I have unveiled the board members of the Kajiado county investment authority,” Lenku said

Lenku said Wangamati has a lot of experience and will chair the new authority.

Other members of the authority named by Lenku are; former nominated senator Judy Pareno, Charles Ogada, and Joel Kanchori.

The county finance chief officer, Lekina Tutui, and trade and investment chief officer, Tonic Moraa will sit in the board meetings.

Wangamati lost the Bungoma gubernatorial election in August after he was beaten by Kenneth Lusaka who was vying on a Ford Kenya party ticket.

