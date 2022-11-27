Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 27 November 2022 – Jamaican sprinter, Asafa Powell has officially retired following his 40th birthday, the former 100m world record holder announced Sunday on social media.

Powell set a world record of 9.77sec in June 2005 before lowering the mark to 9.74, a record that stood until his compatriot Usain Bolt smashed it in May 2008.

“Chapter 40 & retired, a new phase of life,” Powell wrote on Twitter.

“As I say good bye to the sport, I’d like to say thank you to all my loyal fans that stood by me my entire career and even now.”

Powell said he made the decision to retire just three days after celebrating his 40th birthday.

Powell last raced in May 2021, according to World Athletics, and did not compete at Jamaica’s Olympic Trials last year.

He raced at the Olympics in 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016, earning 4x100m relay gold in Rio. His best individual finish was fifth in the 100m in 2004 and 2008.

Powell owns the record of 97 career sub-10-second 100m performances, the last coming on Sept. 1, 2016.

Powell lowered the 100m world record to 9.77 seconds on June 14, 2005. He held the mark until Bolt broke it on May 31, 2008, for the first of three times. He is the fastest man in history without an Olympic or world 100m title.

In 2004, Powell had the fastest semifinal time at the Athens Games, then placed fifth in the final won by Justin Gatlin.