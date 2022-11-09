Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, November 9, 2022 – President William Ruto may never rule until 2032 leave alone rule forever as proposed by a section of UDA legislators.

This is after Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah vowed that the opposition was ready to quash any move to scrap the term limits of the presidency.

Omtatah now wants the president’s term to be reduced further to 3 years instead of 5 years.

According to Omtatah, the two five-year terms should be reduced to two three-year terms to enable voters to hold presidents accountable.

“If we create a situation whereby the topmost office is going to be occupied for more than ten years, it will be detrimental.”

“In fact, some of us think that we should reduce the term limit to two terms of three or four years so that if someone is making mistakes we can get rid of them much earlier and vote in someone else to do better,” Omtatah argued.

He condemned the idea of scrapping the presidential term limit and replacing it with an age cap of 75 years as a distraction orchestrated by the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“It is a conscious attempt to distract the country from the goings on, the honourable member who made it has succeeded in diverting attention from issues that are burdening the Kenyan people,” Omtatah stated.

Fafi legislator Salah Yakub, claimed that removing the presidential limit would ensure presidents who have a good development agenda stay in power.

The 2010 Constitution bars candidates from serving more than two terms of five years.

