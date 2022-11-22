Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 22, 2022 – Dadaab Member of Parliament Farah Maalim has cautioned former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka against waiting for the former Prime Minister and the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga to support his presidential bid in 2027.

In an interview with KTN on Tuesday, Maalim, who is also Wiper Democratic Movement deputy party leader, argued that Kalonzo is an honest person, but Raila Odinga has not been treating him with the respect he deserves.

“I can tell you one thing, my good friend Kalonzo Musyoka, one of the most honest men I have seen in politics, has honestly sacrificed all these times in favour of Raila,” Maalim said.

“He now believes that the mantle would be handed over to him by none other than Raila, but I think that will never happen. The good thing for Kalonzo to do is to make up his mind for the future because he has been betrayed many times, and he will continue being betrayed if he sticks to his past,” Maalim added

Maalim also predicted that the Azimio coalition will collapse in the coming days due to the greediness of some of the principals in the alliance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.