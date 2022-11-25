Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 25 November 2022 – Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller has announced that a second operation to remove a testicular tumour was a success.

‘A new step ticked off. Operation number two went well! A big thank you to the medical team for their daily help,’ the 28-year-old wrote on Twitter on Thursday November 24.

The 28-year-old has been undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with testicular cancer in July.

Haller spent 18 months with West Ham after joining in 2019 for a then club-record £45million from Eintracht Frankfurt.

He moved to Ajax in January last year and signed for Dortmund this summer.

After feeling unwell during Dortmund’s pre-season tour of Switzerland, he underwent tests that revealed a malignant tumour.

Haller is yet to make his debut for the Bundesliga giants and has previously opened up about the treatment he has undergone.

Speaking to UEFA last month, he revealed he has spent ‘five days at a time at the hospital, where I am hooked up 24/7’ and cannot get out of bed while the treatment is injected. He then has a two-week rest period.

‘That’s one phase, and I have to do that four times. Four phases of chemotherapy lasting roughly three weeks each,’ he added.

‘After that, depending on how my cancer is progressing and how it is spreading, I may be forced to undergo surgery.

‘A lot of people are asking me when I will be back, but there’s a lot to take into account so it’s hard to give them a straight answer.’