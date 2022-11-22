Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 22, 2022 – A former Swiss international footballer has been found dead after he allegedly jumped from a building in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Karim Gazzetta, 27, was found lifeless in front of his home in the city of Mostar, 45 miles south of the capital Sarajevo, on Monday morning, November 21.

Police are investigating but Bosnian media report that Gazzetta – who was playing for local team Zrinjski at the time – had killed himself by jumping from the building.

Gazzetta, an attacking midfielder, was once considered a young talent of Swiss football having been capped four times for the under-20 national team in 2015.

He came through the academy of Servette FC – one of the country’s most successful teams – and spent several spells on loan before moving to Stade Lausanne-Ouchy. He then went to Neuchâtel Xamax.

Gazzetta later joined Zrinjski over the summer while suffering from problems that kept him off the field.

He recovered but made just two appearances before picking up another injury. His last appearance was in a cup game on October 19th.

A spokesman for the Swiss Football League said: ‘The Swiss Football League mourns the loss of former U20 international Karim Gazzetta, who tragically passed away in Bosnia.

‘Most recently, at the age of 27, he was under contract with the Bosnian league leaders Zrinjski Mostar.

‘The SFL expresses its deepest condolences to the entire family and loved ones, especially his younger brother Luca, who made three appearances in the Challenge League for Servette FC in the 2017/18 season and is currently playing in the Promotion League for Stade Nyonnais.’