Sunday, November 20, 2022 – Football fans are reacting with excitement after seeing the two greatest footballers of all time, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, in a new photo.

The PSG and Manchester United stars broke the internet after they took to their respective official Instagram accounts to share an image of both of them posing for luxury brand, Louis Vuitton.

In the image, the superstar footballers were pictured ‘playing the game of chess’ on LV designer boxes.

Check out the reactions below.