Monday, November 21, 2022 – Screenshots of a man who was confronted by his girlfriend after she found out he was flirting with one of her friends is making the rounds on social media.

The man whose name is Tunde got confronted by his girlfriend after she found out he was having improper conversations with one of her female friends via Instagram DM.

Instead of apologizing, Tunde put up a defense saying that flirting isn’t cheating.

According to him, having phone sex with girlfriend’s friend, and asking the lady for her nude pictures isn’t cheating, as long as he didn’t have sex with her.

See screenshots of the conversation below