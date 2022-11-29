Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 28 November 2022 – A flight attendant has died after suffering a heart attack mid-air during a flight from Bahrain to Paris.

Air steward Yasser Saleh Al Yazidi fell ill on Gulf Air flight GF-19 which left Bahrain International at 1.40am on Tuesday and was destined for Paris Charles de Gaulle airport.

The pilots of the Airbus A321 were forced to make an emergency landing in Erbil in the Kurdistan region of Iraq so Yasser could receive medical attention.

The plane was met by a medical team who immediately transferred the cabin crew member to a nearby hospital. He was pronounced dead on arrival.

A Gulf Air statement released in the wake of Yasser’s death read: ‘The national carrier expresses its deepest condolences to the crew member’s family and loved ones, and confirms that the flight resumed to Paris as scheduled.

‘Gulf Air reassures that the safety of its passengers and crew comes at the top of its priorities, and thanks the affected flight’s passengers for their patience and understanding,’ the statement continued.