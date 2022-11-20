Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 20, 2022 – The truth about former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s failure to capture the presidency during the August 9th General Election is finally out.

This is after Raila blamed former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Mt. Kenya for being the reason President William Ruto beat him at the ballot.

Speaking yesterday, Raila, through ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, said that Uhuru failed to deliver the Mt. Kenya votes as he promised, leading to the humiliating defeat of Azimio by President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

According to Sifuna, Uhuru’s party (Jubilee) performed underwhelmingly in the last election.

Jubilee reportedly promised to deliver 40 percent or 2.4 million votes for Raila in Mt Kenya as per the pre-election agreement but failed to deliver.

According to Sifuna, Jubilee could not deliver the percentage they had promised during the pre-election

“Baba (Raila) got 490,000 more votes in Mt Kenya than in 2017. But the promise was 40 per cent or 2.4 million votes from the mountain,” Sifuna stated.

“It’s actually laughable to say they paid the debt when it’s public knowledge that Jubilee over-promised and under-delivered in terms of numbers in Mount Kenya,” he added.

In general, Raila got about 800,000 voters in the Mount Kenya region in the last election.

Sifuna’s response comes a day after a section of Mount Kenya Jubilee leaders announced their intent to cut ties with Raila’s ODM.

