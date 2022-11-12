Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, November 12, 2022 – An outspoken Member of Parliament from the Mt Kenya region has written a letter to President William Ruto accusing him of betrayal.

In the letter, Mwea Member of Parliament, Mary Maingi accused the Ruto administration of shortchanging Mt Kenya region when it comes to senior government appointments

The legislator claimed that she forwarded a letter to President William Ruto with a list of people from her constituency who should be considered for appointments in the government but all of them have been left out.

She argued that the Mwea constituency has half the size of Kirinyaga county as it has 8 wards that overwhelmingly voted for Ruto but Ruto has sidelined her region and dished out government jobs to other regions like Gichugu and Ndia constituencies.

The MP called on the president to “rectify the situation” by appointing people from the Mwea constituency to avoid making a mistake that former President Uhuru Kenyatta made in the last term that made him hated like Satan in Mt Kenya region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.