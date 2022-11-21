Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 21, 2022 – Ajax legend, Finidi George has been rated the third-best player at the 1994 World Cup hosted by the United States by data companies, Sofascore and Opta.

Recall that Finidi, who is the current assistant Super Eagles coach played a major role as Nigeria took the world by storm in what was the country’s first-ever appearance at the biggest football showpiece in the world.

Nigeria arrived in America as the reigning African champions and stunned many to top the group which had Argentina, Bulgaria, and Greece.

The three-time African champions opened their campaign with a win against Bulgaria with late Rashidi Yekini scoring the country’s first-ever goal at the World Cup courtesy of a fine assist from Finidi.

In a stat released by the renowned data companies, Finidi’s exploits earned him a rating of 7.88 – the third-best at the tournament.

Only Romanian great Gheorghe Hagi (8.00) and Swedish icon Kennet Andersson (7.89) were rated higher than Finidi at USA ’94.

French ace Florin Raducioiu (7.88) and legendary Brazilian captain Dunga (7.84) completed the top five.