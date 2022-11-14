Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Finance Assistant II
Superior Homes Kenya PLC is a real estate developer who takes pride in being the pioneer of the open-plan gated community concept in East Africa, which is now recognized as the future for sustainable living in East Africa. Developments under the Superior Homes brand include Greenpark Estate in Athi River, Pazuri at Vipingo and Lake Elementaita Mountain Lodge.
The Finance Assistant II will be assisting with all aspects of the security of Company finances as required. To be part of the team responsible for maintaining an efficient and accurate accounting function.
Responsibilities:
- Follow up on invoices from procurement
- Preparing Suppliers invoices ready for payment (Ensuring they are fully documented)
- Capturing invoices details on excel for payment requests
- Confirming the rates used on each and every invoice against pre-approved rates for completeness and avoiding overcharge
- Maintain the sage accounting software up to date by posting all fully supported invoices
- Seeking clarification if something is not clear on invoices/LPOs for payments
- Filling of day to day finance documents on timely and accurate manner
- Ensure that daily, weekly and periodic financial objectives are met
- Contribute ideas to improve the Finance department function
- Any other duties that may be assigned
Requirements:
- Must be at least 23years of age
- Must be able to work with minimum supervision
- Must have CPA section 2-qualification or KATC/ATD finalist. KATC/ATD finalists will have added advantage
- Must be Honest and of unquestionable Integrity
- Must be computer literate and proficiency on use of excel
- Must have good communication skills both verbal and written
- Must be very focused and pay attention to details
- Must be a team player and be able to work and relate well with others
- No Prior experience is required
How to Apply
Application closes on 19th November 2022.
