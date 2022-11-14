Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Finance Assistant II





Superior Homes Kenya PLC is a real estate developer who takes pride in being the pioneer of the open-plan gated community concept in East Africa, which is now recognized as the future for sustainable living in East Africa. Developments under the Superior Homes brand include Greenpark Estate in Athi River, Pazuri at Vipingo and Lake Elementaita Mountain Lodge.

The Finance Assistant II will be assisting with all aspects of the security of Company finances as required. To be part of the team responsible for maintaining an efficient and accurate accounting function.

Responsibilities:

Follow up on invoices from procurement

Preparing Suppliers invoices ready for payment (Ensuring they are fully documented)

Capturing invoices details on excel for payment requests

Confirming the rates used on each and every invoice against pre-approved rates for completeness and avoiding overcharge

Maintain the sage accounting software up to date by posting all fully supported invoices

Seeking clarification if something is not clear on invoices/LPOs for payments

Filling of day to day finance documents on timely and accurate manner

Ensure that daily, weekly and periodic financial objectives are met

Contribute ideas to improve the Finance department function

Any other duties that may be assigned

Requirements:

Must be at least 23years of age

Must be able to work with minimum supervision

Must have CPA section 2-qualification or KATC/ATD finalist. KATC/ATD finalists will have added advantage

Must be Honest and of unquestionable Integrity

Must be computer literate and proficiency on use of excel

Must have good communication skills both verbal and written

Must be very focused and pay attention to details

Must be a team player and be able to work and relate well with others

No Prior experience is required

How to Apply

Click Here to Apply.

Application closes on 19th November 2022.