Job Title: Finance and Admin Officer

Overall Purpose of the Job: Reporting to the Head of Operations in matters administration and to the CEO pertaining functionality.

Duties and Responsibilities

He/she will be in charge of:

Finance:

Keeping proper books of account

Handling bank reconciliations

Payroll preparations

Invoicing and invoice follow-up

Oversee all office purchases and procurement including tender and pre-qualification processes

Managing the petty cash

Handling statutory returns (VAT, NSSF, PAYE, NITA) compliance

Cost management and cost controls

Debt collection/recoveries.

Ensuring Compliance documents(licenses) are up to date

Managing and controlling project budgets by working closely with the project

Preparation of management and financial statement/reports

Administration:

Managing office supplies (Kitchen supplies and stationery)

In charge of email correspondents

Cleanliness supervisory

Being the secretary to the staff meetings

Handling and directing visitors

Responsible for staff welfare

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (Accounting / Finance option), Business Management (Accounting / Finance option), Economics or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

CPA finalist qualification

Required Competencies

At least 3-years’ experience in Finance and Admin roles

Must demonstrate excellent competencies in Quickbooks

Demonstrated professional competence and administrative capability

Good knowledge of computer applications

Good customer service skills

Excellent organizational, supervisory, analytical and problem-solving skills

Good communicator with excellent interpersonal skills

Must be of highest integrity

How to Apply

Qualified candidates should apply by sending their CV and cover letter to the address below by close of business 11th November 2022 quoting current and expected salary to recruitment@eaglehr.co.ke