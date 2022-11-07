Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Job Title: Finance and Admin Officer
Overall Purpose of the Job: Reporting to the Head of Operations in matters administration and to the CEO pertaining functionality.
Duties and Responsibilities
He/she will be in charge of:
Finance:
- Keeping proper books of account
- Handling bank reconciliations
- Payroll preparations
- Invoicing and invoice follow-up
- Oversee all office purchases and procurement including tender and pre-qualification processes
- Managing the petty cash
- Handling statutory returns (VAT, NSSF, PAYE, NITA) compliance
- Cost management and cost controls
- Debt collection/recoveries.
- Ensuring Compliance documents(licenses) are up to date
- Managing and controlling project budgets by working closely with the project
- Preparation of management and financial statement/reports
Administration:
- Managing office supplies (Kitchen supplies and stationery)
- In charge of email correspondents
- Cleanliness supervisory
- Being the secretary to the staff meetings
- Handling and directing visitors
- Responsible for staff welfare
Minimum Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (Accounting / Finance option), Business Management (Accounting / Finance option), Economics or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.
- CPA finalist qualification
Required Competencies
- At least 3-years’ experience in Finance and Admin roles
- Must demonstrate excellent competencies in Quickbooks
- Demonstrated professional competence and administrative capability
- Good knowledge of computer applications
- Good customer service skills
- Excellent organizational, supervisory, analytical and problem-solving skills
- Good communicator with excellent interpersonal skills
- Must be of highest integrity
How to Apply
Qualified candidates should apply by sending their CV and cover letter to the address below by close of business 11th November 2022 quoting current and expected salary to recruitment@eaglehr.co.ke
