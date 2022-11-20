Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 20, 2022 – The Poland men’s national team plane was guided by fighter jets to the southern border of the country following a missile killing two farmers four miles from the Ukrainian border

The traveling squad which includes super star, Robert Lewandowski were escorted out of the country by F-16 fighter jets on the way to the World Cup in Qatar.

The national team plane was guided by fighter jets to the southern border of Poland following a missile killing two farmers four miles from the Ukrainian border on Tuesday, November 15.

Following the blast, troops closed off the border between Ukraine and Poland amid fears of a Russian migrant crisis.

The Polish national team, will kick off their tournament against Mexico on Tuesday, November 22.

Poland have secured qualification for back-to-back World Cup’s and after crashing out in the group stage in 2018, will be hoping to go one further and reach the knockout stages for the first time since 1986.