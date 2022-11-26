Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, 25 November 2022 – Vivian Polania, a Colombian Judge who got popular for posting provocative pictures of herself has been suspended for showing up to a virtual court hearing half-naked.

She reportedly presided over a Zoom hearing for a criminal case, wearing sexy lingerie and puffing a cigarette.

The Judge also posed for the camera on her bed while listening in on the alleged car bombing case. When she did speak, Polania would slur her words. At one point, she shut off the camera for nearly an hour, apparently aware of her crude behavior.

Polania whose X-rated escapades reportedly violated multiple administrative regulations, and Columbia’s judicial disciplinary commission, was handed a 3-month unpaid suspension over her “lack of respect for judgeship”. This came after the commission launched an investigation after a video from the hearing went viral.

Polania has however denied being half-naked. She claimed she was in bed during the hearing because she had low blood pressure and an anxiety attack. She then blamed other judges for bullying her over the way she provocatively dresses.

She is also being investigated for posting photos of herself in skimpy lingerie and BDSM-style outfits on social media. She has deactivated her Instagram in the wake of her suspension.

Watch a video from the hearing below

En un video que circula por WhatsApp se ve a la jueza Vivian Polanía (trabaja en el Palacio de Justicia de Cúcuta) atendiendo una diligencia judicial en su cama, semidesnuda y fumando. No sé si esto pueda acarrearle alguna sanción, pero al menos el escándalo ya está servido. pic.twitter.com/9rgNx4C6pV — Manolesco (@jhonjacome) November 17, 2022