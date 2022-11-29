Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 28 November 2022 – A new video of Wendy Williams has sparked concern for the former talk show host after it was shared online.

The media personality had to end her talk show due to ill health.

She has spoken openly about her battle with Graves’ disease. She has also shared what it’s like living with lymphedema. She has also battled drug addiction and other diseases over the years.

A recent video of her stumbling toward her building has surfaced. She looks disoriented in the video and is seen asking for support.

“Can I have a hand, please? Can I have your hand? Somebody’s hands,” Wendy is seen asking before taking hold of a woman’s hand.

Viewers have taken to Twitter to express concern for Wendy after the video was shared online.

Watch the video below.