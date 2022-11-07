Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 07 November 2022 – Last month, popular actress Jackie Matubia revealed that she had undergone non-invasive surgery where an inflatable silicone balloon was inserted into her stomach in a bid to lose weight.

She was excited while sharing the news with her fans and hoped that she would lose at least 6Kgs every week.

However, fans cannot see any change after she posted her latest photo.

They claim that she was scammed.

See the photo that she posted and left fans talking.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.