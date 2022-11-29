Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 29 November 2022 – Popular Kikuyu gospel singer Sammy Irungu is on the spot after his randy behaviours were exposed by Facebook Whistleblower Martha Mwihaki Hinga.

Martha leaked photos of the celebrated singer stark naked in a dingy bedsitter that he has rented in Githurai.

He uses the bedsitter to chew slay queens.

According to Martha, the married singer has 3 other bedsitters in Githurai and Zimmerman, where he engages in randy behaviours with different ladies.

This is not the first time Sammy Irungu is being exposed.

Last month, a lady from Mwiki cried out for help after he impregnated her and later dumped her like garbage when she gave birth.

Word has it that he has multiple baby mamas that he has abandoned.

Currently, Sammy Irungu is the top Kikuyu gospel singer.

He is the only Kikuyu gospel singer whose song has over 11 Million views on Youtube.

Below is a screenshot of Martha Mwihaki Hinga’s post exposing the popular singer.

The post was pulled down by Facebook but Netizens had already taken screenshots.

