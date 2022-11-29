Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, November 29, 2022 – The government of President William Ruto has put in place stringent measures to safeguard the integrity of national examinations.

This was revealed by Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha.

Speaking in Isinya Sub County, Kajiado County after overseeing the distribution of the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations 2022, Nakhumicha said adequate security personnel had been deployed countrywide to man all the distribution and examination centres with all staff overseeing the examinations properly trained to ensure integrity is upheld.

She emphasised that the examinations will be transparent and credible.

“All systems are in place to deliver credible examinations. Examination integrity must be maintained, any unauthorised persons must not be allowed in the examination centres,” she said.

The CS further noted that the government had distributed relief food to schools in areas worst hit by drought to ensure that no candidate misses the examinations.

“We are aware that the drought has affected many areas in Kajiado and other counties. The government has distributed enough food to schools to ensure learners do not miss exams,” said Nahkumicha.

Over 2.5 million candidates will be sitting for the KPSEA and KCPE examinations countrywide. For the KCPE, 1,244,188 candidates will sit the examinations.

A total of 1,287,597 candidates currently in Grade six countrywide will sit the KPSEA examinations from November 28th to November 30th, 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.